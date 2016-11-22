Tornado shelters for new schools will be required in Fort Worth

Building new schools in Fort Worth could become significantly more expensive starting next year, when the city’s building code will likely start requiring storm shelters for students, teachers and staff.
On Dec. 6, the City Council is expected to adopt an updated building code that’s based on the 2015 International Building Code and the Federal Emergency Management Agency recommendation that all new schools with 50 or more students and staff have a designated storm shelter. The new provision will also apply to the city when it builds first responder facilities such as police, fire and emergency operation centers.
The shelter must be able to withstand winds in excess of 250 miles per hour, or an EF-4 rated tornado, according to the code.
The bulk of the updated building code will take effect Jan. 1, but the provision requiring storm shelters will start April 1. School districts could see design and construction costs rise as much as 30 percent, according to FEMA estimates.
The later date was done to allow districts that have schools in the design phase and are tied to bond dollars already approved the chance to get the projects permitted before the new rule takes effect, said Allison Gray, assistant director of the city’s planning and development department.
The school districts began learning of the pending changes this summer in meetings with city officials, Gray said. It was the school districts that requested the delay, she said.
“We talked to them about it in July and we talked about it extensively with them in August,” Gray said.
The Northwest school district appears to be the only district that will try and get schools permitted before April 1, according to a check with districts with campuses in Fort Worth. Those are an elementary school approved with 2008 bond money and a middle school approved in 2012, said district spokeswoman Emily Conklin.
Schools already under construction are grandfathered under the proposed updated code.
‘Significant cost ramifications’
Texas has an average of 155 tornadoes a year, mostly in April, May and June. And while no schools have been severely damaged by in Tarrant County in recent years, other cities in “Tornado Alley” have not been as fortunate.
On Dec. 26, an EF-3 tornado packing winds of 165 mph ripped apart Shields Elementary School in Glen Heights, a community in the Red Oak school district south of Dallas. No one was in the school because of the Christmas holiday, but students had to finish the school year at another campus until Shields reopened in August, with added safety features.
On May 20, 2013, an EF-4 with winds up to 210 mph slammed into Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Okla., killing seven students. The school did not have an underground shelter or safe room.
Fort Worth is among a growing number of cities to adopt the FEMA recommendation, adopted by the International Code Council in 2014. The recommendation is based on a 2012 report looking into the effect of deadly tornadoes in Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama and Mississippi in 2011.
Forest Hill, Plano, Irving and Southlake have already adopted the the 2015 code without making changes to the storm shelter provision.
Arlington is expected to address the issue in January when its council begins reviewing updating their building code, said city spokesman Jay Warren.
Under FEMA guidelines, the storm shelter can be a designated area within the school, such as the library and classrooms. The storm shelter size is determined by multiplying the number of people in the school by 5 square feet per person, at a minimum.
Richard Jaynes, principal of VLK Architects in Fort Worth, which designs schools for several surrounding districts, said the storm shelter must be able to operate independently from the rest of the building for at least two hours with water, electricity and working bathrooms. Cost increases will depend on the size of the shelter and materials needed, he said.
“Schools will see significant cost ramifications,” Jaynes said. “The requirements are pretty stringent.”
Six year updates
Fort Worth updates its building code every six years, in part because it can become expensive if changes are made more often. The current Fort Worth building code has been in place since 2010.
An updated code reflects latest industry standards. The city’s Insurance Service Office rating, or ISO, an organization that tracks property and casualty insurance risk, such as a community’s ability to handle fires, is based in part on the strength of a city’s building code. Homeowner and commercial property insurance rates are based on that rating as well. The better the code, the better the insurance.
The International Code Council, ICC, conducts several rounds of public hearings at it reviews and rewrites their code book every three years. The ICC’s 2015 code is the first code cycle nationwide that includes the FEMA recommendation. And it’s just that - a recommendation.
According to FEMA, including the storm shelter provision is left up to the discretion of municipalities. Texas does not regulate building code. However, there are some states that do. For example, Illinois and Alabama now require storm shelters in all new public schools statewide.
Fort Worth has had 90 tornadoes since 1950, according to records.
The Fort Worth school district has already been impacted by the FEMA recommendation in Forest Hill, where it is building a 10 classroom addition, said school district spokesman Clint Bond. The added requirement tacked on $400,000 to initial costs, he said.
Bond said he’s not sure how much more the district will be affected. Fort Worth’s last school bond election was in 2013 and the district typically has them every five years, but Bond said district officials are now working to decide what its future needs are. They are not starting any schools between now and April, he said.
“It’s something we will have to consider going forward,” Bond said.
‘You never want to gamble’
The new code will certainly impact districts in fast-growing areas of Fort Worth, including Crowley, a 23-school district with 15 of those in Fort Worth. Its boundaries take in a swath of far southwest Fort Worth and areas off the Chisholm Trail Parkway over to Interstate 35W, where thousands of homes are planned in the coming years.
Anthony Kirchner, Crowley’s school spokesman, said the district won’t start construction on another elementary school in Fort Worth for at least 12 to 18 months. But, they are aware of the costs that will result from the updated code, he said.
Many of its schools use the same footprint as a cost-savings measure, but the district will now have to rely on its architects to change that design to accommodate for the new safe area, he said.
“I believe it’s significant,” Kirchner said of the cost.
Billy Kidd, director of planning and facilities for the Keller school district, which has numerous schools in the Fort Worth city limits, has a school under construction, so it is grandfathered. But, two schools that opened in August go above current code and do have “hardened spaces,” or extra fortification in the walls and ceilings and will serve as safe rooms, he said.
The challenge for districts will come when they build high schools, which have many more people in them making the required size of the storm shelter a large footprint, Kidd said.
“It’s just a matter of time before all cities adopt the code,” Kidd said. “It’s just part of doing business right now.”
Megan Overman, spokeswoman for Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district, said the district is planning a new middle school, but that won’t start for 12 months or more.
“Schools are one of the safest places you can be already,” she said. “Safety is something you never want to gamble with.”
And, Regi Bracken, executive director of facilities for the Burleson school district, on the southern most edge of Fort Worth, another high-growth sector of the city, said they have nothing planned for next year.
“That’s going to become huge,” Bracken said the requirement.
