Tornado shelters for new schools will be required in Fort Worth

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant Pause

8:33 SAPD chief described ambushed officer's death as a “cold, calculated murder”

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

0:38 New American citizens take the oath at Amon Carter Museum of American Art

3:06 Fort Worth Police take on Running Man Challenge — and other viral videos

1:13 Big sendoff for Poly high cheerleaders set to take part in Macy’s parade

0:50 Parade of Lights

0:28 The search for Typhenie Johnson continues in Fort Worth

0:56 Fort Worth police replace stolen A/C unit