Gusty winds, scattered thunderstorms possible in North Texas

Gusty winds, rain and the potential for thunderstorms are expected in North Texas Tuesday.
A cold front moving to the area carries potential for scattered thunderstorms, high winds and brief heavy rain, not to exceed one inch, in Dallas-Fort Worth Tuesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jamie Gudmestad said.
The strongest storms are expected to remain east of the Metroplex from Sherman to Waxahachie to Killeen, according to the National Weather Service’s website. The most severe storms east of that area could carry tornado activity, small hail, heavy rain, strong winds and lightening.
Despite the wind and the rain, a high of 75 is in store Tuesday with temperatures dropping almost 10 degrees overnight, Gudmestad said.
The rest of the week will have highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s with sunny skies during the day.
The next chance for rain is possible in the evening hours on Thanksgiving with another cold front returning to the area. Gudmestad said Black Friday shoppers should keep an eye on the weather and be aware before heading out.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Thanksgiving Day
High: 69
Low: 47
*Sunny skies during the day; 20-30 percent chance of showers in the evening
Black Friday
High: 64
Low: 44
*Mostly sunny skies during the day; partly cloudy in the evening
