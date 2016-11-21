Engineer who jumped from train before deadly collision sues BNSF

A BNSF Railway employee who jumped from a train before a deadly collision in the panhandle this summer has sued the Fort Worth-based company over the crash.
Derek Schilling, the lone survivor of the crash that killed three BNSF workers, filed the lawsuit in Tarrant County civil court last week, seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Schilling, a 13-year employee of BNSF, was working as a locomotive engineer the morning of the crash.
He and Lara Taylor, a conductor who died in the crash, had left Wellington, Kan. about 1:45 a.m. on June 28, according to the lawsuit.
After a normal path into the Texas panhandle, “something went horribly wrong” at 8:21 a.m., the lawsuit said. Schilling and Taylor’s westbound train collided head-on with another BNSF train near the town of Panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.
Before the collision, Schilling jumped from the westbound train, which was traveling about 43 miles an hour, according to the lawsuit.
Taylor and the two crew members on eastbound train died at the scene.
Schilling’s lawsuit alleges that the eastbound train “disregarded at least two signals,” including a “stop” signal seconds before the collision.
The crash in still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, but a preliminary NTSB report confirmed the eastbound train missed a stop signal.
As a result of the crash, Schilling “has and will continue to suffer from significant medical and emotional damages,” the lawsuit said.
Schilling, who lives south of Amarillo, underwent a surgery and is expected to undergo two more to treat “orthopedic injuries.” He’s also unable to work, the lawsuit said.
BNSF did not respond to a request for comment Monday night. The company released a statement to News Channel 10 in Amarillo earlier in the day:
“The incident involving BNSF employee Derek Schilling continues to be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Under the board's rules BNSF is prohibited from commenting on the circumstances of the incident. As we have said previously, the entire BNSF family was affected by this unfortunate incident and we have worked closely with Mr. Schilling to assist with his recovery, which includes providing financial support for his medical care. We intend to continue support as needed.”
Scotty MacLean, Schilling’s attorney, also released a statement to News Channel 10.
“At this time Mr. Schilling is unable to return to work for the BNSF,” the statement said. “This lawsuit has been brought pursuant to the Federal Employers Liability Act which is the law that covers railroad workers when they are injured on the job.”
