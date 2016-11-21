New U.S. citizen: ‘This is just the beginning of our American story’

Immigrants from 18 countries came together Monday to become citizens of the United States, promising to protect their new home and excited to be living the American dream.
“I want to contribute to this country to make it better,” said Eduardo Rodriguez, 36, an immigrant from the Mexican state of Zacatecas.
“I wanted a better future and to provide a better future for my family,” said Ricardo Moreno, 36, a native of Mexico who lives in Mansfield.
“I feel very honored. This is just the beginning of our American story,” said Dorine Otierno, 27, a native of Kenya.
They were among 40 immigrants who were naturalized as U.S. citizens Monday during a ceremony at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.
“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty,” the group said in unison, an American flag hanging before them.
This is another step that will allow to participate in the community, in elections.
Mario Herrera, 36, new U.S. citizen
The ceremony, organized by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Dallas office, was predictably steeped in Americana. The national anthem was sung by Wesley Gentle of the Fort Worth Opera and Symphony Musicians of Fort Worth played God Bless America. The new citizens were also invited to explore the museum to see works from the likes of Frederic Remington and Charles M. Russell to Georgia O’Keefe.
A theme, explored by multiple speakers, detailed how immigrants have helped write American history — and how they will continue to be a part of the American story.
“Today, we are here to celebrate you and all that you bring to our community and our nation,” said Andrew Walker, executive director of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.
Speakers included City Councilman Sal Espino who shared his immigrant experience and Jonathan Lee, deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. President Barack Obama spoke to the new citizens via a video.
“This is now officially your country,” Obama said. “Your home to protect.”
Most of the newly sworn in citizens, 14 in all, came from Mexico. The next highest groups represented were India and Vietnam with four people each. Other countries represented included Bhutan, Brazil, People’s Republic of China, Columbia, Democratic Republic of The Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Liberia, Nepal, Philippines, Sudan and Turkey.
Rodriguez said that as he went through the citizenship process, he watched as an anti-immigration sentiment emerge in the presidential election. He said didn’t get to cast a ballot in this presidential election, but he plans to participate in future elections.
Naturalization is the process by which immigrants receive U.S. citizenship. After naturalization, foreign-born citizens have almost all of the rights and benefits that the Constitution gives native-born U.S. citizens, including the right to vote
That provided him plenty of motivation.
“Voting in the elections was the main reason,” Rodriguez said.
Other immigrants said they too want to contribute to their new country.
Mario Herrera, 36, who lives in Fort Worth with his family, was one of two Colombians taking part in the ceremony.
“This is another step that will allow to participate in the community, in elections,” Herrera said.
