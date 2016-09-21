Two injured in small plane crash in Mineral Wells

Two people were injured in a small plane crash at the Mineral Wells Airport on Wednesday evening.
The twin-engine Piper Comanche plane was carrying three people about 7:20 p.m. when it tried to land and crashed, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.
One person was not injured, but the other two were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not made available.
The pilot had reported some engine trouble, Lunsford said. The FAA is investigating.
