Tarrant County has first patient infected with Zika virus in Miami

Tarrant County’s 22rd Zika virus case is different from the others: The patient apparently contracted the virus during a visit to Miami.
Tarrant County Public Health reported the 22nd case on Wednesday in a news release that said the other cases were people who had traveled to Central or South America and the Caribbean.
Miami is the only place in the United States where mosquito-borne transmission of the virus has been reported, the news release said.
Statewide, there has been one other Miami-related Zika case in a total of 180 cases.
Zika virus is contracted primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, an aggressive daytime biter, the news release said. Sexual transmission has been reported in a small number of cases.
The most common symptoms of Zika are fever, rash, joint pain and conjunctivitis (red eyes). The illness is typically mild with symptoms lasting no more than seven days. But Zika can be passed from a pregnant woman to her fetus, which can cause birth defects. There is no vaccine or medicine for it.
Reducing mosquito breeding sites is the best way to reduce the virus. That includes dumping out standing water, overturning small containers and disposing of all trash and debris.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Zika questions?
Call the Tarrant County Public Health’s Zika hotline, 817-248-6299.
