Expect to be hot today, but relief on way by weekend

No triple digit temperatures are forecast for today, but it will remain unseasonably hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Temperatures the rest of the week will slowly start to drop, with relief expected as we head into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth.
Thursday’s high is expected to be in the low to mid 90s. Friday’s should reach the low 90s, Saturday hovers around 90 or 91, and then — at last — cooler weather returns Sunday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.
Was this week’s heatwave the last we’ll see for the year? Meteorologist Lamont Bain thinks so.
“Usually it is, but we can stay pretty warm,” he said.
The latest 100-degree day for the year in the DFW area was 106 degrees Oct. 3, 1951, Bain said.
Expect some rain as the relief begins, with chances Saturday at 30 to 40 percent and Sunday at 50 percent.
“We’re not anticipating anything severe, but there could be a threat of flooding for some isolated areas,” the meteorologist said.
Since Jan. 1, rainfall in the DFW area is about three inches above normal.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
