Man shot, killed in south Fort Worth

A man was shot and killed Monday night at the Sycamore Center Villas near a Winco Foods in south Fort Worth, officials said.
When officers responded to a shots fired call in the area, they found a man with gunshot wounds, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
News: Reported shooting -- 8100 Block of LANAE LN, FTW.— MedStar EMS Alerts (@MedStarEMSInfo) September 20, 2016
A Medstar crew arrived at the apartments at 10:17 p.m. and pronounced the man dead at 10:30 p.m., Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.
No one is in custody, Segura said. No further details were available.
