Fort Worth

September 20, 2016 7:57 AM

Man shot, killed in south Fort Worth

By Rafael Sears

rsears@star-telegram.com

A man was shot and killed Monday night at the Sycamore Center Villas near a Winco Foods in south Fort Worth, officials said.

When officers responded to a shots fired call in the area, they found a man with gunshot wounds, said Officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.

A Medstar crew arrived at the apartments at 10:17 p.m. and pronounced the man dead at 10:30 p.m., Medstar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said.

No one is in custody, Segura said. No further details were available.

Rafael Sears: 817-390-7657, @searsrafael

Related content

Fort Worth

Comments

Videos

Fort Worth police replace stolen A/C unit

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos