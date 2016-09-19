Fort Worth

Fall can’t get here soon enough as DFW hits 100 degrees

The fall equinox officially arrives on Thursday at 9:21 a.m., but somebody forgot to tell summer.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees Monday at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, matching the record high for the day set in 1975.

While it’s been more than a month since North Texas has seen triple digits — the last time was Aug. 12 when it was 107 — it isn’t that unusual for to see such high temperatures in September, which typically sees one 100-degree day.

Monday’s reading marks the 17th 100-degree day of the year, one short of the average of 18.

The heat is going to stick around until the weekend — it could flirt with the 100-degree mark again on Tuesday — then a cold front will move close to the DFW area this weekend.

But don’t break out the sweaters just yet.

“I don’t have a lot of confidence right now,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jesse Moore. “It looks like it’s going to get close enough to cause a chance of showers this weekend. It definitely won’t be a blue norther.”

