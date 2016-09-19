Tonya Couch’s trial on son fleeing to Mexico still months away

The judge overseeing Tonya Couch’s case on charges related to her son’s flight to Mexico set a tentative trial date for February during a brief hearing Monday.
Couch, 49, and her attorney, Stephanie Patten, were in Tarrant County court briefly for motions.
Patten recently filed a motion asking the state to pay her and attorney Steve Gordon to defend Couch, who is indigent, according to the motion.
District Judge Wayne Salvant did not rule on the motion Monday. He asked Patten and prosecutor Tiffany Burks to try to be ready for trial by February.
Patten did not comment after the court appearance. Salvant has placed a gag order on the case.
Couch is charged with money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a fugutive, both third-degree felonies. She was indicted in May, about five months after she and her son, Ethan Couch, 19, were arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Ethan Couch was serving 10 years on probation after killing four people in a DWI crash in 2013. He skipped a probation appointment in early December, and authorities say he and his mother left the country to so he could avoid arrest.
Tonya Couch has remained free on bond since January. At first, she was ordered to 24-hour home confinement. Over the summer, her bond conditions were eased and she later got a job working at a bar, according to court documents.
She was fired from the job after one day “due to the intense media coverage of her case,” her attorneys wrote in the documents.
Ethan Couch remains in Tarrant County Jail. Salvant — who was assigned the teen’s case when Couch turned 19 in April — added a 720-day jail term as a condition of Couch’s probation.
His attorneys have argued that Salvant has no authority over the case because Couch was prosecuted as a juvenile. An administrative judge will decide next week whether Salvant should recuse himself from the case.
Ryan Osborne
