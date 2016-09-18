Haltom City teen dies after falling off grain silo

A Haltom City teen died Saturday after falling off a grain silo in Fort Worth.
Monica Hernandez, 17, died at 2:30 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner. The cause of her death is pending.
Hernandez was with friends at the silos in the 3800 block of Alice Street when she fell, Fort Worth police said.
The silos are five or six stories tall, Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura said in an email.
“No suspicion of foul play,’ Segura said. “It is believed to be a tragic accident.”
Emergency personel were first notified about 5:30 a.m. after a caller reported a woman trapped on top of the silo. Fort Worth police and fire departments arrived on the scene but didn’t find a victim, Fort Worth Fire Lt. Kyle Falkner said.
The family went out to search and found Hernandez in the basement, Segura said.
“That is a very dangerous stucture,” Falkner said. “We’ve had issues with it in the past; it’s definitely a hazardous building.”
Susan McFarland: 817-390-7984, @susanmcfarland1
