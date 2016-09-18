Slight rain chances for Tarrant County, then mostly sunny

The north winds blew into Tarrant County Sunday morning, but most of the showers and thunderstorms stayed away.
There is still a 30 percent chance of rain for Tarrant County for the next few hours, but forecasters say it’s going to be mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon.
Some residents of northern Tarrant County received some rain Sunday morning, and there were a few light showers in downtown Fort Worth. The Dallas/Fort Worth Airport recorded less than a quarter inch of rain.
“We had a line of storms in the northern counties of the area, and those are now moving east,” meteorologist Matt Bishop said. “In Tarrant County, there’s still some chances of rain for the next hour or two.”
But Bishop said that the chance of rain for Tarrant County will lessen through the day.
High temperature for Sunday should be about 92 degrees.
“The first half of the week should be warm,” said Bishop with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.
Daytime temperature on Monday could reach 97 degrees while the high for Tuesday is predicted at 95.
Morning temperatures for the week should be in the lower 70s.
Rain chances return by the end of the week. Forecasters are calling for a 30 percent chance of rain next weekend.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
