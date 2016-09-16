2 Fort Worth police officers shot in Wedgwood

Two Fort Worth police officers were shot Friday night as they responded to a call about a shooting in a house in Wedgwood, police officials said.
The officers were taken to JPS Hospital. One is in serious condition, the other had minor injuries, a MedStar spokesman told WFAA.
The initial 911 call came from the 3800 block of Wharton Drive. The online police log said, “....father has been shot in the head.”
Dozens of police units converged on the residential neighborhood in far south Fort Worth, including SWAT units. Neighbors within a few blocks were asked to leave their houses until the situation stabilized.
In a 10:20 p.m. news conference, Sgt. Marc Povero said the suspect was cornered in a shed at the house where the original call came from.
