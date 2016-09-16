Fire ravages mansion in Fort Worth’s Westover Hills overnight

A fire ravaged a multimillion-dollar mansion in Westover Hills in Fort Worth overnight Friday, a day after firefighters extinguished a small fire at the same location, officials say.
The $2.2 million, 6,700-square-foot home at 64 Westover Terrace is owned by Brad Corbett Jr., according to Tarrant Appraisal District records.
The owners were not home when firefighters arrived at about 12:30 a.m., Lt. Kyle Falkner said.
Firefighters set up a defensive position outside the home after seeing flames rising through the roof, which increases the risk of collapse, Falkner said.
Firefighters had difficulty accessing the home because of its size and distance from the street and the street’s narrowness, Falkner said.
The Fort Worth Water Department boosted the water supply to the area to help firefighters extinguish the blaze. Units were still on the scene putting out hot spots, he said.
Investigators are trying to determine if the fire Friday is related to the ”pretty small fire” at the home about 24 hours earlier, Falkner said.
The Fire Department received a call about that fire, which was not declared a working fire, about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Falkner said. The owners said they had hired a contractor to fix the damage from the Thursday fire.
