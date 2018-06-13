Lewisville police are looking for a man they say shot and killed William Booker, 36, over a parking spot dispute.
Lewisville police are looking for a man they say shot and killed William Booker, 36, over a parking spot dispute. Chalabala Getty Images
Lewisville police are looking for a man they say shot and killed William Booker, 36, over a parking spot dispute. Chalabala Getty Images

Dallas

Two men fought over a parking spot. One ended up dead in a highway shooting

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

June 13, 2018 01:08 PM

LEWISVILLE

A Denton man visiting a friend in Lewisville was shot and killed after arguing with another man over a parking spot and kicking the man's car, police say.

William M. Booker, 36, argued with an as-yet-unidentified man at the Park Timbers Apartments at 1902 Texas 121 Business shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Lewisville police said.

Booker kicked the suspect's car and fled on his motorcycle, and the suspect gave chase in his car, police say.

Booker led the car onto Texas 121 Business northbound, where the driver of the car shot Booker in the back, police say.

Booker managed to get his motorcycle to the 100 block of Oakwood Lane before he crashed, police said. He was pronounced dead at Medical City Lewisville just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

His cause of death was recorded by the Tarrant County medical examiner as a gunshot to the back.

"The suspect left the location and is at large at this time," said Capt. Mike Moore of the Lewisville police. "This investigation is ongoing and at this time the suspect his facing charges of murder."

It's the second slaying over traffic-related disputes in as many days in North Texas.

Video released by the Philadelphia Police shows a man blocking an SUV driver and passengers in a parking lot and smashing the SUV window and striking a passenger with a sledgehammer. Police say the incident may be related to road rage.

By

The Arlington Police Department tweeted, "Road rage is down thanks to enforcement, but here is why we started. We must find out who murdered Dylan Spaid on June 25, 2017." The department is looking for a black 2014-16 BMW 5 series.

By

One shuttle driver was arrested after injuring another in an incident last month that shut down the campus for over an hour.

By

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  