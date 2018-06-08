He spoon fed her while she battled cancer. Police said she killed him over their cat

If you needed a lift after a rough day, 49-year-old Dexter Harrison would've found a way to make you laugh.

If you need advice about men, well, he was like the comedian, actor and author Steve Harvey.

"You would be amazed by how many people loved him. He always made you feel better," said Angela Gray, 48. "He was my male Steve Harvey. If you ever needed male advice. If you ever needed advice about anything, he was always that person to go to."

Gray, a friend of Harrison's since they were in elementary school together in Jackson, Miss., said he stood by his wife, Mary Harrison, 47, during her bout with breast cancer.

"He literally nursed her off of her death bed. He would drive from Texas to Mississippi after work," Gray said. "And after she was better he proposed to her."

At their wedding, almost six years ago, Mary's family told everyone that they appreciated Dexter sticking it out, according to his sister Alangernette Moore. She said she didn't know how bad the cancer was until the day of the wedding.





"Her family was giving testimony about how he sat and brushed her hair," she said. "How he spoon fed her. How he would read to her. How he would do all these things. During the wedding part of her vows was, 'He saved me.' It's crazy and weird how all this stuff transpired."

Mary Harrison, 47, of Dallas, is accused of fatally shooting Dexter on the morning of June 2 because he was beating one of their cats, according to Dallas police. She posted a $100,000 bail three days later. She voluntarily waived her rights and told detectives that she shot him, Dallas police said. She faces a murder charge.

Strangely enough, Dexter's relatives believe it was that same caring spirit that might have led to his death.

Moore believes it might have been jealousy that led to her brother's death. Dexter was close to his four children, one girl and three boys, and remained in a good relationship with their mother, Moore said.





"He loved his kids. He's helping her with birthday parties and he's always in pictures with them. That's just the way my brother is. He's giving," Moore said. "(Mary) was a very quiet woman. She's very passive. The cat was probably just the last straw. It was not the cause."

Mary Harrison told police that her husband had beaten several of their animals and that she was "fearful that he might harm her" or their son, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA. Smokey suffered a broken jaw and broken ribs, the SPCA of Texas told WFAA.





Her story doesn't add up, Moore said.

"We grew up with animals. He loved animals," she said. "He loved every animal known to man: horses, pigs, cows, goats. He actually taught me to love animals. My first animal was a cat."

Recently, Dexter's family visited the couple during Mothers Day weekend in May. Smokey, one of the couple's two cats, constantly ran away from him, Moore recalled.

"That's the cat I guess she is so distraught about. I asked her why the cat was running behind the couch," Moore said. "She said, 'Well that cat does not like Dexter.' Well he has the other cat around his neck and arms playing all the time. I know from having animals that some animals just don't take to certain people."

Dexter continuously tried to protect Smokey from their pet dogs in the backyard of the home, she said.





"He was like, ' Make sure she don't get out.' If he didn't care about her animals he wouldn't have been adamant about that," Moore said. "He said it so much I started telling the kids to close the door."

During the their stay, Dexter joined his family on a trips to parks and Six Flags. But his wife didn't attend the outings and worked the holiday weekend, Moore said.

Moore described her relationship with Mary as cordial, but passive.

"We've never just talked or anything. We're cordial but we hadn't really been around her that much," Moore said. "Likewise she's never been around the family that much because the way they moved."

Following the visit, Moore said she spoke to Dexter Harrison once, but she said his wife made several phone calls and left voicemails with her and her husband four days before Dexter's death.





"I listened to the voicemail and she said, 'It's Mary I'm on my way to work call me if you want to talk to me," Moore said. "I'm like, 'No. I've never called you. That'd be real strange for me to call you out the blue? I always called my brother and told him to tell her hello. I never call you. I understood that she might of been calling because my son was staying there for the summer but come to find out she called everybody."

Plans are being finalized to bury Harrison in his hometown soon, Moore said. She still remained steadfast on her assumption that his death was not related to the cat.

"It's her. It's jealousy because he still had a good relationship with those children's mother. Or it was something she just could not take anymore," said Moore.