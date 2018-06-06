Jarrell Ivory Chaney, 31, is facing murder charges and is accused of fatally shooting two men who police said were trying to rob him. Chaney is being held in the Irving City Jail on a $1 million bond
Dallas

He disarmed a would-be robber and shot 2 suspects. Now he's facing a murder charge

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

June 06, 2018 05:30 PM

IRVING

A man who took a gun away from an alleged robber and shot two other men who police say were trying to rob him has been arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Jarrell Ivory Chaney, 31, became the robbery target of two men and a juvenile on Tuesday, but he was able to disarm the juvenile and all three suspects began running away, according to a news release from Irving police.

The victim shot the two older suspects — 18-year-old Ishmeal Smithson and 19-year-old Theophilos Greer — to death, the release said. Chaney allegedly first shot Greer, who later died at the hospital, and then shot and killed Smithson, the release said.

The juvenile suspect was uninjured and was later located and interviewed, according to police.

Police arrested Chaney after questioning him, the release said. Chaney was in the Irving City Jail Wednesday with a bond set at $1 million, according to police.

Police responding to a shooting call about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday arrived in the 4200 block of Clubhouse Place to find Smithson dead from a gunshot wound. Greer, who was also shot, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Mitch Mitchell, 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

