He disarmed a would-be robber and shot 2 suspects. Now he's facing a murder charge

A man who took a gun away from an alleged robber and shot two other men who police say were trying to rob him has been arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Jarrell Ivory Chaney, 31, became the robbery target of two men and a juvenile on Tuesday, but he was able to disarm the juvenile and all three suspects began running away, according to a news release from Irving police.

The victim shot the two older suspects — 18-year-old Ishmeal Smithson and 19-year-old Theophilos Greer — to death, the release said. Chaney allegedly first shot Greer, who later died at the hospital, and then shot and killed Smithson, the release said.

The juvenile suspect was uninjured and was later located and interviewed, according to police.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police arrested Chaney after questioning him, the release said. Chaney was in the Irving City Jail Wednesday with a bond set at $1 million, according to police.

Police responding to a shooting call about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday arrived in the 4200 block of Clubhouse Place to find Smithson dead from a gunshot wound. Greer, who was also shot, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.





SHARE COPY LINK Irving police say the thieves have stolen multiple times from area beauty supply stores recently. McClatchy