Two people found shot to death in Irving, police say

Two people were found gunned down in the Lakeside Landing area on Tuesday afternoon, according to Irving police.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Clubhouse Place around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered one person killed from a gunshot wound, police said.
A second person was also found suffering from a gunshot wound at the location and was transported to Parkland Hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the shooting is still ongoing, but detectives are in the process of interviewing a person of interest, police said. A motive has not been determined at this time.
Police said the identities of the victims are being withheld pending identification and until family members are notified.
Police are asking anyone with information on this homicide to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.
