Woman attacked by a large group in Dallas

Police in Dallas are looking into two attacks in the popular Deep Ellum neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings. In the most recent attack, a woman walking in the 2900 block of Elm Street was attacked by a large group.
After months of searching for a relative of University of North Texas worker Margaret King, 67, who died in late 2017, the school held a funeral service for her. To their surprise, almost 200 community members came out to show their support.
A physics teacher in Dallas County is showing forgiveness to a student who assaulted him, pushing him in the face, in a viral cellphone shot video taken by a another student at Cedar Hill High School on Tuesday, May 8.
Many protesters are expected at the 2018 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits, but on Friday afternoon just five showed up. Four members of PETA and a lone U.S. Military vet stood outside with signs protesting the AR-15 rifle.
Authorities in Dallas are reporting that two officers have been shot and critically wounded, one dying later, while a civilian was also shot at a Home Depot in Dallas. Police later captured suspect after a wild chase.
Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas