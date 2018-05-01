Thousands gather to mourn slain Dallas police officer

Crowds gathered Tuesday morning at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall to mourn the loss of Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander, slain a week ago by a gunman being detained at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas.

Funeral Services for Police Officer Rogelio Santander Jr. #10934​

For at least seven miles along 1-30 eastbound, billboards were lit with photos in Santander's memory. Many local residents lined the service road leading up to the church in Rockwall waving American flags or draping them over their shoulders.





Santander was 28 and had served in the northeast division of the Dallas Police Department for three years. Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said at a vigil Thursday that he had wanted to be a police officer since sixth grade at Edward Tiche Elementary School in Dallas.

Santander's body was moved from Cathedral Guadalupe to Lake Pointe Church early Tuesday after remaining at the cathedral overnight under an Honor Guard. A private Mass was conducted at the cathedral Monday afternoon.

Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas presided at both the Mass and funeral service.

A crowd estimated at 3,000 to 4,000 turned out for the funeral, including police officers from Chicago, Suffolk, New York City, Aurora, Colo., representing the Brotherhood of the Fallen organization, and officers from across Texas.

Bishop Burns said in his homily, "It's in moments like this we try to make some sense of life and our relationship with God."

He said he had a "wonderful visit with the Santander family" that moved "from laughter to tears to laughter to mourning."

"I witnessed in them a gift in faith," he said. "Rogelio Sr. said our faith will get us through this. Our faith will keep us strong."

He said the elder Santander was very proud of his son. who he saw become "a man of character, a man of discipline." He cherished the moments he worked side-by-side in construction with his son, Burns said, and saw how hard he worked.

Burns said his mother told him that Rogelio never missed her birthday and was ever-mindful of her, and he noted that Rogelio's brother was his best friend.

He concluded with a plea for the family to keep hope in this dark time. "For sin, evil, suffering and death will not have the last word," he said. "Jesus Christ ... will bring salvation to all."

After the ceremony, Santander was to be escorted in a procession to the Restland Memorial Park Garden of Honor for burial.





Nearly 2,000 people attended the candlelight vigil Thursday night at the Northeast Division police station.