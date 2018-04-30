U.S. Vice President Mike Pence
Twitter reacts to gun ban at Vice President Pence's speech to the NRA in Dallas

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 30, 2018 07:10 AM

The decision to ban guns at an upcoming speech to the National Rifle Association by Vice President Mike Pence in Dallas has prompted discussion on social media, with some painting the move as hypocritical.

The decision comes on the heels of a gun ban announced by the Secret Service at President Donald Trump's speech last Friday.



Some also pointed out that armed protestors were allowed at speeches by former President Barack Obama.

Trump is also expected to appear at the event.

Others on Twitter argued that the gun ban was purely procedural.

Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Bill Noonan was not on duty early Monday morning to comment on the decision to ban guns at Pence's speech or to answer whether guns would be banned at Trump's appearance as well.

