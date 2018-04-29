Trump expected to speak at NRA convention this week in Dallas

Reports from CNN have confirmed that President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting this week in Dallas.

After addressing the NRA's members the past two years at their annual meeting, Trump was not expected to speak this year after he made comments to lawmakers telling them not to fear the NRA. He also suggested that law enforcement officials take guns away from dangerous citizens without following due process.

While the details of Trump's trip to Dallas have not been finalized, Vice President Mike Pence is already slated to speak at the annual meeting on Friday.

Ahead of Pence's speaking engagement, the NRA posted a notice to its website stating that the Secret Service ordered a ban on firearms or weapons of any kind inside the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center when Pence speaks. Usually the event welcomes the attendees to carry their firearms, provided they have the proper documentation.

For all of the other events during the four-day event stretching from May 3-6, attendees are allowed to carry their firearms.

Neither the White House nor the NRA has confirmed if the ban will remain in place for Trump's speaking engagement as well.

The confirmation of Trump's appearance comes a little more than two months after the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., rekindled the national debate about gun laws in the United States.

Much of the push for gun reform has come from students across the country.

Those same students have pointed out the irony of guns not being allowed in the convention center in Dallas when Pence speaks. Trump's presence could add more fuel to the fire for citizens across the country pushing for and against gun reform.