Bond raised to over $4 million for suspect in Dallas police killing, funeral procession route set

The suspect in a slaying of a Dallas police officer is facing new charges, pushing his bond over $4 million.

Armando Juarez, 29, of Dallas also faces two charges of aggravated assault and two forgery charges, according to Dallas County jail records.

Juarez was initially charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault in retaliation and property theft.

Juarez is accused of shooting and killing Dallas Police Department officer Rogelio Santander, 27, and injuring officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot loss-prevention officer Scott Painter. The shooting occurred Tuesday at the Lake Highlands Home Depot in northeast Dallas.

A candlelight vigil was held in for slain 27-year-old Rogelio Santander a Dallas Police Department officer who was killed in the line of duty on April 24.

Santander and Almeida had responded to a call for backup to help make an arrest when they and Painter were gunned down while attempting to handcuff Juarez.

Almeida and Painter remain in Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, but Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall stated that both were making "remarkable progress."

Juarez was arrested five hours later after leading police on a wild chase, where he drove on the sidewalk in a residential neighborhood before crashing a stolen pickup truck and being taken into custody.

Juarez's bonds currently stand at $4.11 million.

Capital murder - $1,000,000

Aggravated assault of a public servant - $500,000

Aggravated assault in retaliation - $500,000

Theft of property -$10,000

Aggravated assault against a public servant charge - $1,000,000

Aggravated assault against a public servant charge - $1,000,000

Forgery of a financial instrument charge- $50,000

Forgery of a financial instrument charge- $50,000

Authorities in Dallas are reporting that two officers have been shot and critically wounded, one dying later, while a civilian was also shot at a Home Depot in Dallas. Police later captured suspect after a wild chase.

Court documents show that the additional charges stem from the police chase after the shooting.

In the aftermath of the killing, the Dallas police held a candlelight vigil for Santander where nearly 2,000 police officers and community members attended.

The funeral for Santander will be Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Lake Pointe Church at 701 E. I-30 in Rockwall. Police said a procession will follow the service to the Restland Cemetery located at 13005 Greenville Avenue. Please be advised that there will be traffic delays in the area of the procession.

The procession route will be: