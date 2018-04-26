A hero who always wore a smile: Vigil held for a slain Dallas police officer

If you ever had the chance to come across slain Dallas Police Department officer Rogelio Santander, 27, it's a safe bet that he would have been smiling.

That's how friends and colleagues of Santander, who died from injuries he sustained on April 24 while responding to call at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas, described him in front of nearly 2,000 people who attended a candlelight vigil in his honor on Thursday night.

The vigil began at 7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Division police station where he worked alongside his partner Crystal Almeida, who was also injured and remains hospitalized from the shooting. Thousands brought flowers, cards and signs to place on top of a Dallas police squad car that has been set up as a memorial on the lawn of the northeast station since he passed away on April 25.

Thanks to donations from First Baptist Wiley Church in Dallas, at least 4,500 white candles, cups and cards prepared by the Dallas Police Association Spouses were given to community members as they entered the gates of the ceremony

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Dallas Police Association, FOP 588, National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, Black Police Association of Greater Dallas, along with the Dallas Police Department organized the vigil.

Thirty of Santander's relatives filled the front three rows in front of the podium set up under the foyer near the rear of the station. Several of Almeida's family members were present along with five of Home Depot loss prevention officer Scott Painter's family. Painter was also injured in the April 24 shooting.

Nearly 100 Home Depot employees were in attendance and gave Santander's family an apron signed by each employee to honor him.

As the vigil began with a prayer, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings took the podium and offered two messages, the first was giving his deepest sympathy to the family and colleagues of Santander. He followed that by posing a stern message to the community about how they can help police prevent tragedies like this one from occurring.

"We need to take stock in ourselves as citizens. We have to realize that we need to look at ourselves in the mirror because sometimes we fall a little too short," said Rawlings. "I hear too often, 'I see too much on the streets of Dallas and in media that I like the police but,' But. But. The buts must stop. We must honor and revere these men and women day in and day out."

Following a round of applause from the crowd, where sniffles could be heard dispersed throughout the vigil, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall delved into the past of Santander. She said that his passion to become a police officer began when he was in the sixth grade at Edward Tiche Elementary School in Dallas.

"He first inspiration came from the Dallas Police Department with officer Bennett," said Hall. "Officer Bennett arrived at his elementary school to speak to his class about dangerous drugs. He said officer Bennett had a presence like no other that commanded respect. That presence is what each and everyone of you have each and every time you put on that uniform."

Members of Dallas recruit class 343, that Santander was a part of, stood shoulder to shoulder each with a navy blue and yellow ribbon draped around their neck, the blue representing officers and yellow representing citizens. They looked on as Dallas police Sgt. Shannon Smith and Tim Lewis shared stories about Santander and Almeida, who were partners and best friends.

He talked about the time Santander's older-model squad car was missing.

"He says, 'Sarge I can't find my squad car,' I said what I can do for you is give you my [newer] car. You can ride around until you find it. Just make sure you bring it back," said Smith. "They both found the car and they did bring my car back but not after a long time."

Other officers went on to talk about Santander's love for fast cars, Almeida's shyness, that only went away during workouts and TASER training during their time at the police academy.

As the sky darkened, the candlelight from those in attendance filled the foyer as the sounds of bagpipes echoed throughout the parking lot, ending the ceremony.

In a statement from Dallas police, funeral services will be held for Santander on Tuesday, May 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Pointe Church, 701 East I-30 in Rockwall, Texas.

His burial will follow the service in the Garden of Honor at Restland Cemetery.

A private mass will be held on Monday, April 30, at the Cathedral Guadalupe, 2215 Ross Avenue in Dallas. A public visitation will be held the same day from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the cathedral.

Dallas police said his funeral arrangements are being handled by the Restland Funeral Home in Dallas. Fort Worth Police Department officers will attend Santander's viewing and funeral service. They will also be serving as hosts for out of state agencies sending officers to pay their respects.