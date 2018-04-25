Grandmother doesn't defend suspect in Dallas police shooting, but calls him a 'good grandson'

Janie Longoria said there are two sides to her grandson, Armando Luis Juarez, and until Tuesday, she was only aware of one.
"He's been a good grandson," Longoria said. "I'm shocked that he did this. I can only say good things about him. If I needed something he would help me. He would cut the grass, work on the roof, work on the car."
Juarez, 29, is accused of shooting two Dallas police officers, killing one, and a civilian at a Home Depot Tuesday afternoon.
He had a criminal past and in December had been charged with two felonies related to car theft and had agreed to plead guilty in both cases in exchange for 2 years deferred-adjudication probation and restitution. He was released from the Dallas County Jail in January on a personal bond under the promise that he'd return to court on Feb. 2 for sentencing.
But when Juarez didn't show up for the sentencing on Feb. 5, his bond was held as insufficient and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
That arrest warrant eventually led to the shooting.
Longoria, 71, of Dallas, said she had no knowledge of the theft charge or the court date. She didn't know he carried a gun. He kept that side a secret, she said.
"I'm not saying he's innocent," Longoria said. "But, in my heart, that little boy was good all the time. I just told him to stop running around with the wrong crowd."
Bond set on charges
On Tuesday afternoon, as Dallas officers attempted to serve that warrant and arrest Juarez outside the Home Depot, he pulled a gun and fired, striking two Dallas police officers and the loss-prevention officer, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
An off-duty Dallas police officer who was working at Home Depot was not injured.
Officer Rogelio Santander, 27, died from his gunshot wounds and officer Crystal Almeida, 26, and loss-prevention officer Scott Painter remain in critical condition.
Juarez fled the Home Depot after the shooting and dozens of officers — on foot, in patrol cars and helicopters — frantically searched for him. He was later spotted driving a white pickup truck in southeast Dallas and a wild chase ensued as he sped through neighborhoods and raced down sidewalks before he stopped where Versailles Avenue dead ends, not far from Love Field.
Police swarmed the pickup, arresting Juarez and a woman about 9:15 p.m..
Juarez faces one charge of aggravated assault against a public servant and another against the civilian and retaliation. A capital murder charge was added after Santander’s death. His bond is set at at $1 million on the aggravated assault charges and $1 million on the capital murder charge.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.
'I'm terribly sorry'
According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Dallas Morning News, Juarez was behaving suspiciously at the Home Depot and Painter, whose job is to prevent shoplifting, noticed.
Painter contacted a Dallas police officer who works off-duty at the Home Depot and he detained Juarez and checked him for warrant. The officer called Santander and Almeida to confirm the warrant.
The officers arrived and they were able to confirm that Juarez was the wanted felon, according to the affidavit.
As Santander and Almeida approached Juarez the shooting began..
The two Dallas officers and the loss-prevention officer were hit and rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital, where they underwent surgery.
Santander died Wednesday morning.
Longoria said she was deeply sorry and grieved for the officer who passed away.
"I'm terribly sorry about what happened, especially for the family who lost their loved one," Longoria said. "I've lost a lot of loved ones in my life and I know they are in a better place."
Suspect's criminal history
Juarez's criminal history does not include acts of violence.
Dallas County court records show Juarez had been charged with two felonies — theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The charges stemmed from a December 2017 incident in which Dallas police were dispatched to a major disturbance. There they found the owner of the stolen truck holding Juarez down on the ground.
The owner told police he was working down the block when he saw his GMC pickup in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2800 W. Davis. He told police the pickup had been stolen on Nov. 28.
Juarez was sitting in the truck but tried to flee when he saw the owner, a warrant states. The owner's friends stopped Juarez and he was held until officers arrived on the scene.
A search of the truck uncovered a black Winchester BB gun, according to court documents.
The two felonies led to the plea agreement and sentencing that Juarez skipped, resulting in the arrest warrant.
Previously, in May 2008, he'd pled guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
Comments