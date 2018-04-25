1 of 2 Dallas police officers shot at Home Depot dies

One of two police officers shot at a Home Depot in northeast Dallas Tuesday afternoon has died, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said Wednesday morning.

Hall said officer Rogelio Santander, 27, died of his injuries at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas hospital at 8:11 a.m.

Fellow officer Chrystal Almeida and Home Depot loss prevention officer Scott Painter are still in critical condition, she said.

"We come before you this morning with broken hearts and we regret to inform you that officer Rogelio Santander, badge number 10934, has succumbed to his injuries," Hall said.

Santander is the first Dallas officer to die in the line of duty since five officers were killed in an ambush in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016.

The shooting occurred at the Lake Highlands Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive off U.S. 75. The officers had responded to a call for backup to help make an arrest when they and Painter were gunned down. An off-duty Dallas officer at the Home Depot was not injured.

Hall said Almeida and Painter "are making remarkable progress."

"They are still in critical condition but we are optimistic about what we're seeing with them right now. We are asking that you pray for the families and for the DPD family. This is going to be a trying time for us, so we're just asking for your support," Hall said.

Santander and Almeida both worked in the Northeast Division for three years.

They were rushed to the hospital after the shooting a little after 4 p.m., where they underwent surgery. Dozens of Dallas police officers and city leaders flooded the hospital to show their support.

The shooting suspect, 29-year-old Armando Juarez of Dallas, was arrested about five hours later after a manhunt and chase through Dallas. He faces charges in the shootings and was wanted on two previous felony theft warrants. A woman in the pickup with Juarez was also arrested.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings first disclosed that Santander had died at a regularly scheduled city council meeting Wednesday morning.

Rawlings said Tuesday night that Dallas is once again "looking into the hell of heartbreak as our Police Department was attacked this afternoon."

He added: "I am continued to be upset at the lack of respect at our police in our city and in our country."

The news of Santander's passing reverberated around the state of Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement following his death.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the courageous Dallas PD officer, Rogelio Santander, who died today as a result of yesterday’s shooting. Please join me in praying for the officer’s family, as well as officers in Dallas and everywhere, as they mourn the loss of their colleague. May swift justice prevail and may God grant peace to those who grieve.”

Staff writer Stephen English contributed to this report., which contains information from Star-Telegram archives.