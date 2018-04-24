Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for near record

A Mickey Mantle baseball card in mint condition sold for a near record $2.88 million at auction, falling short of the record $3.12 million paid for a Honus Wagner card known as the "Jumbo Wagner" in 2016.

The card was sold to an unidentified buyer by former all-pro NFL lineman Evan Mathis and auctioned by Heritage Auctions in Dallas. Bidding closed Thursday night. Mathis has said he sold the card so he could buy a new home in Tennessee for his wife and daughters to be closer to their family.

Before the sale, Heritage Auctions predicted the card could fetch as much as $3.5 million. The card is graded by the Professional Sports Authenticator as a Mint 9. (A PSA Gem Mint 10 card is a virtually perfect card.)

Mantle's popularity among collectors remains immense. A 1951 Bowman Mantle card in mint condition sold for $750,000 during the same auction, Heritage said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Mantle played for the New York Yankees from 1951 to 1968, won seven World Series, was a three-time American League MVP, won the American League triple crown in 1956 and hit 536 home runs in his career, leading the league in homers four seasons.

He and Yankee teammate Roger Maris dominated baseball headlines in 1961 as they chased Babe Ruth's record of 60 home runs in a season. (Maris hit 61 that year.)

Kids idolized Mantle. It wasn't until much later that many learned of his troubled private life.

Mantle had a home in Dallas where he died in 1995 after a short battle with cancer.