Another JFK collectible heads to the auction block. First bid: $30,000

A memento of one of the darkest days in the history of Dallas is up for sale to the highest bidder.
On the auction block this time is the American flag once anchored to the hood of the last limousine former President John F. Kennedy ever rode — into Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, where he was shot and killed.
"This offered American Flag, in our opinion, the most likely and convincingly documented to be THE flag that was anchored to the right side of the hood of the President’s limousine," according to Goldin Auctions, which is conducting the online auction.
The flag, which measures 28 by 19 inches, features yellow tassels on three edges and holes to mount it on the vehicle the country's 35th president rode, a 1961 Lincoln Continental four-door convertible SS-110-X limousine.
But it won't come cheap.
Already, one bid for the flag has been made at $30,000.
Bidding continues through May 5.
There has been at least one other flag sold believed to be on Kennedy's limo that fateful day, but Goldin Auctions said it believes this flag is the authentic one.
The flag comes with a "detailed letter of provenance" from George Hickey III, son of George Hickey Jr., a former Secret Service agent who worked that day and was assigned, after the shooting, to drive the limo from Parkland Hospital to Love Field.
There, the limo was loaded onto a plane to be flown to Washington, D.C.
"I later learned from my dad that he removed the flags" from the limo, Hickey III wrote in the letter.
"It can be easily surmised by the most casual observer and is our strong opinion that the flag offered here from the collection of George Hickey Jr is the actual flag that was on the limousine," according to a statement from Goldin Auctions.
To see the flag, go online to goldinauctions.com and search for John F Kennedy Collection.
Collectibles
Countless other JFK related items can be found for sale at any given.
There is a market for these presidential assassination artifacts, potentially among North Texans who were the last to see the country’s 35th president alive.
On the morning of Nov. 22, 1963, Kennedy woke up at the old Hotel Texas in Fort Worth and spoke to a cheering crowd and civic leaders before boarding Air Force One for the short flight to Dallas. He and his wife, Jacqueline, rode in a presidential motorcade that was expected to take them to the Dallas Trade Mart for a luncheon with Dallas business and civic leaders.
Instead, around 12:30 p.m., as the motorcade passed the grassy knoll at Dealey Plaza on the west end of downtown Dallas, shots rang out, hitting and killing Kennedy.
Less than a year later, the Warren Commission, a federal panel appointed by President Johnson to investigate the assassination, concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone, shot Kennedy from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository.
Comments