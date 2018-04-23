Suspect killed in standoff near IKEA in Grand Prairie

A standoff between a suspect and Grand Prairie police near an IKEA Home Furnishing store ended with the suspect being killed Monday afternoon, authorities said

Grand Prairie police received a call of a suspect outside the IKEA located at 1000 Ikea Way at 1:30 p.m., and located the suspect in his vehicle at the intersection of Ikea Way and Mayfield Road near the entrance to IKEA, according to police spokesman Mark Bethesda.

Bethesda said shots were fired during the confrontation and the suspect was hit and killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

