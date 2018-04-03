Mickey Mantle baseball card expected to fetch world record at auction

A Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card is expected to fetch a world record price at an auction of sports cards being conducted this month by Heritage Auctions.

The 1952 Topps card in mint condition could fetch up to $3.5 million, according to Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage.

It's one of only six Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps cards graded PSA Mint 9. (A PSA Gem Mint 10 card is a virtually perfect card. PSA is short for Professional Sports Authenticator.)

"Since the last auction offering of a PSA Mint 9 example over ten years ago, the 1952 Topps Mantle rookie card has exploded in popularity and identified itself as the hobby's ultimate blue chip stock," Ivy said in a news release.

The most ever paid for a baseball card at auction to date is $3.12 million, for a 1909-11 T206 card of the great Honus Wagner.

In the present instance, by way of comparison, a PSA 8.5 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $1.13 million in 2016.

"The fact that this one came out of the factory in strong condition, survived for many decades in that same condition, didn't get put in spokes or thrown away by mom is pretty miraculous," Ivy told The Associated Press last month.

The card is being sold by former NFL player Evan Mathis.

Bidding for the higher grade Mantle card closes April 19-20.

"This card is a towering symbol of American exceptionalism, from its celebration of our national pastime to the fearless ambition of creator Sy Berger's vision to the exaltation of a culture that could elevate a poor kid from the Oklahoma coal mines to the pinnacle of fame and acclaim," Heritage says in its breathless catalog description of the Mantle card. "It is ten square inches of the American dream, preserved virtually flawlessly for eternity. It is a commodity recognized and coveted by millions, yet available to only a tiny handful of the most sophisticated collectors."