After foul ball leaves nasty bruise on parent, McKinney baseball park adds nets

The owners of Zinger Bat Ballpark in McKinney are beefing up safety protocols following a handful of complaints about parents and fans being hit with foul balls.

The park, which was formerly known as the Triple Creek Academy Complex, hosts over 30 tournaments a year.

The owners, Baseball Nation LLC, acquired the park in 2013 and have been running it since then.

For grandparent Dan Reid, the park is adequate unless you’re watching a game. He’s been there several times to see his grandson play.

Reid, who uses a wheelchair, says that parents and players are constantly dodging foul balls because no nets or coverings are above the backstops.

“It’s hard to pay attention to what’s going on when there’s four games around you and balls are flying everywhere,” Reid said. “In my opinion—it hasn’t been safe.”

