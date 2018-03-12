Two with North Texas ties among the victims in NYC helicopter crash

Two of the victims of Sunday night's deadly helicopter crash in New York City had ties to North Texas, according to local media reports.

FOX 4 reported that Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel and SMU graduate Trevor Cadigan were among the five people who were killed.

The sole survivor of the crash was the pilot, who cried "Mayday, mayday, mayday" and reported engine failure in an emergency transmission as his craft plunged into the East River, The Associated Press reported.

The helicopter was being used for a photo shoot, according to ABC News.

The Star-Telegram's media partner WFAA reported that Trevor Cadigan was the son of WFAA production manager Jerry Cadigan.

