Missing Dallas teen may pose threat to herself or others, police say

Police in Dallas are asking for the public's assistance in helping locate a 15-year-old girl who went missing this week.

The Dallas Police Department reported that Tia Russell was last seen on foot at midnight Tuesday in the 7200 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway.

Police said Russell was last seen wearing a black top with a gold New Orleans symbol and black pants.

She is described as a black female, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said there is a reason to believe that Russell may pose a danger to herself or others.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.