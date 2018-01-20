People are getting creative with their disdain for shared bikes strewn around Dallas

At least one person has resorted to making street art installations out of the shared bikes that are littering the streets of Dallas.
LimeBike personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Crowdus and Commerce Streets in Deep Ellum Friday to retrieve one of their shared bikes, which appeared to somehow be suspended about 10 feet above a bicycle's normal cruising altitude.
Someone had apparently sawed one of these things in half, and bolted the half-bikes on either side of a Deep Ellum telephone pole, as the rebellious street artists sometimes will.
"With an assist from local utility services, it was removed safely," the bike share company tweeted. "We are proud to serve the people and [city of Dallas]."
No fewer than five bike share companies operate in Dallas — VBikes, Ofo, Spin, LimeBike and MoBikes — but it's primarily the dockless variety that have become the butt of the biggest joke in town recently.
The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax sent a letter to those five operators with a simple directive to clean up the city's cluttered dockless bike share program. "Relocate all bicycles," it said.
Because this is what can happen if dockless bikeshare operators are let into town at a higher volume than the bike-riding population deems necessary.
Local radio personality and cycling enthusiast Craig Miller tweeted his mixed feelings for the dockless bikeshare phenomenon as far back as October 2017.
In December, the Dallas Observer reported that pranksters coined a unique-to-Dallas form of bicycle-related treachery when they "LimeBiked" someone's front yard in East Dallas.
Fort Worth's bike share program is not dockless. Bikes rented from any of the 46 BCycle dock stations must be returned to the same or any other station, or charges continue to mount for the renter.
The BCycle stations first popped up in Fort Worth nearly five years ago. 250 shared bikes now call Fort Worth home, and they took 59,280 trips, accounting for 266,648 miles ridden in 2017.
But when there's enough of the things laying around town that people begin to make art installations out of them, at that point, bike volume seems to have outpaced the city's bike-friendliness quotient.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
