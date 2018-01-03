Sherin Matthews autopsy says Richardson girl died of ‘homicidal violence’

A much-awaited autopsy in the case of 3-year-old Sherin Matthews reveals that the Richardson child died of “homicidal violence,” according to officials at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.
Details of the autopsy and toxicology reports are expected to be released Wednesday.
Mitch Nolte, the attorney representing Sherin’s mother, Sini Matthews, told WFAA late Tuesday, “There is nothing in the autopsy results that indicate Sini Matthews had anything to do with the death of Sherin Matthews.”
Sini Matthews was charged with endangering/abandoning a child in November, almost a month after Sherin’s body was found hidden in a culvert. Her husband, Wesley Matthews, faces a charge of injury to a child after confessing to police that he hid Sherin’s body in the culvert, then reported her missing.
Sherin’s body was found on Oct. 22, more than two weeks after Wesley initially reported her missing.
According to a police affidavit, Wesley and Sini Matthews left Sherin at home but took their 4-year-old biological daughter with them to dinner at a north Garland restaurant on the evening of Oct. 6.
Wesley Matthews first said she choked on milk early the morning of Oct. 7. He said he placed Sherin outside the family’s Richardson home at around 3 a.m. before she went missing to discipline her for not drinking her milk. He then told police, according to court documents, that he “physically assisted” Sherin in drinking the milk she initially refused.
Both Wesley and Sini Matthews are expected in court Wednesday for a Child Protective Services custody hearing in the case of that biological daughter, who has been living with family in Houston while her parents have been in jail.
The pair could forfeit their parental rights pertaining to their 4-year-old daughter in that hearing, or the court could set a date for a civil trial.
Richardson police have not released a new statement regarding the autopsy results.
This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
