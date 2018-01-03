Sherin Matthews
Sherin Matthews Richardson Police Department Courtesy
Sherin Matthews Richardson Police Department Courtesy

Dallas

Sherin Matthews autopsy says Richardson girl died of ‘homicidal violence’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 08:18 AM

A much-awaited autopsy in the case of 3-year-old Sherin Matthews reveals that the Richardson child died of “homicidal violence,” according to officials at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office.

Details of the autopsy and toxicology reports are expected to be released Wednesday.

Mitch Nolte, the attorney representing Sherin’s mother, Sini Matthews, told WFAA late Tuesday, “There is nothing in the autopsy results that indicate Sini Matthews had anything to do with the death of Sherin Matthews.”

Sini Matthews was charged with endangering/abandoning a child in November, almost a month after Sherin’s body was found hidden in a culvert. Her husband, Wesley Matthews, faces a charge of injury to a child after confessing to police that he hid Sherin’s body in the culvert, then reported her missing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sherin’s body was found on Oct. 22, more than two weeks after Wesley initially reported her missing.

According to a police affidavit, Wesley and Sini Matthews left Sherin at home but took their 4-year-old biological daughter with them to dinner at a north Garland restaurant on the evening of Oct. 6.

Wesley Matthews first said she choked on milk early the morning of Oct. 7. He said he placed Sherin outside the family’s Richardson home at around 3 a.m. before she went missing to discipline her for not drinking her milk. He then told police, according to court documents, that he “physically assisted” Sherin in drinking the milk she initially refused.

Both Wesley and Sini Matthews are expected in court Wednesday for a Child Protective Services custody hearing in the case of that biological daughter, who has been living with family in Houston while her parents have been in jail.

The pair could forfeit their parental rights pertaining to their 4-year-old daughter in that hearing, or the court could set a date for a civil trial.

Richardson police have not released a new statement regarding the autopsy results.

This report contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
How do roundabouts work? 1:57

How do roundabouts work?

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth 2:25

Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth

Littering in Texas could cost you time and money 1:02

Littering in Texas could cost you time and money

  • Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

    Richardson police say a child's body was found in a culvert about a half-mile from the home of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who has been missing since Oct. 7.

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Richardson police say a child's body was found in a culvert about a half-mile from the home of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who has been missing since Oct. 7.

Richardson Police Department Courtesy

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667, @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
How do roundabouts work? 1:57

How do roundabouts work?

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth 2:25

Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth

Littering in Texas could cost you time and money 1:02

Littering in Texas could cost you time and money

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

View More Video