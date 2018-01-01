4 people killed in New Year’s Day crashes in Dallas

Four people died early Monday in car wrecks in Dallas.
The first came about 12:30 a.m. when two men were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35E.
One man was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra southbound on northbound I-35 when he collided with a 2012 Ford Expedition being driven by a 34-year-old man, according to a news release emailed by Dallas police.
The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene and the 34-year-old victim died at a local hospital.
Neither man has been identified, pending notification of next of kin.
Later Monday morning, about 5:20 a.m., a person driving a 2015 black Dodge Challenger crashed into a curve in the 200 block of Regal Row, north of Irving Boulevard, skidded across the grass and hit a large light pole, according to a Dallas police news release.
The car, which had been reported stolen from the nearby XTC Cabaret, caught fire and the person inside was pronounced dead at the scene. That person has not been identified.
At about 5:25 a.m. a man driving a 1993 Toyota Corolla crashed into the median wall in the 7700 block of LBJ Freeway, also known as Interstate 635, between Hillcrest and Coit roads. He was able to get out and stand by the car when a good Samaritan and an off-duty Garland firefighter arrived at the scene to help, according to a news release from Dallas police.
Minutes later a man driving a 2012 Chevy Malibu, traveling eastbound on LBJ, crashed his car into the scene, killing the driver of the Toyota Corolla and injuring the good Samaritan. The firefighter was not injured.
The man killed has not been identified.
The driver of the Malibu has not been arrested but could face charges of criminal negligent homicide, according to the news release.
