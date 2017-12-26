Jordan Spieth, shown here before the Australian Open Golf tournament in Sydney in November, appears to have gotten engaged to his high school sweetheart over the Christmas holidays.
Dallas

Reports: Jordan Spieth engaged to his high school sweetheart

By Tom Uhler

December 26, 2017 09:55 AM

Golfer Jordan Spieth of Dallas is apparently engaged to his longtime sweetheart, Annie Verret, according to a photo and congrats making the rounds on social media on Christmas Eve.

Nothing official yet from Spieth or Verret, both 24, but a fellow golfer and others seem to believe it’s a done deal.

Verret is a graduate of Texas Tech University and an event coordinator for The First Tee of Greater Dallas, which teaches and guides young people through golf. She started dating Spieth in high school in Dallas where she attended Ursuline Academy and he went to Jesuit College Preparatory School.

Spieth, who won The Dean & DeLuca Invitational at The Colonial in Fort Worth in 2016 and was runner-up in 2015, has been called the emerging face of pro golf.

He’s been ranked as high as No. 1 in the world and is currently at No. 2 and has won almost $37 million in his brief five-year pro career.

Last December, Spieth bought fellow golfer Hunter Mahan’s palatial estate in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas for $7.1 million. At the time, the 16,665-square-foot home had five bedrooms and six baths, an indoor basketball court, golf simulator, infinity pool, wine cellar and 12-car garage.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

