Smoke alarm causes early-morning delays at Dallas Love Field

By Ryan Osborne

December 22, 2017 10:09 AM

Dallas

Holiday travelers got off to a bad start at Dallas Love Field early Friday morning: An overheated air conditioning unit started smoking, triggering a fire alarm that caused a brief evacuation of the airport.

The alarm went off about 4:30 a.m., according to an airport news release.

Travelers were cleared to go back inside 20 minutes later, but security lines were expected to last about an hour and a half.

By 9 a.m., though, security lines had dwindled to about a 30-minute wait, according to the airport.

The evacuation initially delayed flights and canceled at least three, according to the Dallas Morning News. By mid-morning, most of the scheduled flights were back on time, according to FlightView.

Things were running smoothly at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. As of 10 a.m., no scheduled flights were delayed.

