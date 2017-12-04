Giant yellow python found dead along I-35 East

A giant yellow python was found lying alongside Interstate 35 East in the DeSoto area by Animal Control, according to a post on social media by the DeSoto Police Department.

The two photos posted on Monday evening to Facebook show two members of the Animal Control unit posing for a photo with the yellow Burmese Python. DeSoto police said the snake was deceased when the animal control unit arrived on the scene at I-35 East at Pleasant Run.

A few fast facts about the yellow Burmese Python from National Geographic show that the snakes are non-venomous and generally tend to have a docile disposition. They are commonly known as the giant snake of choice among reptile owners.

But, the drawback to ownership is that attacks on handlers through the form of constriction, squeezing its prey to death, are not uncommon. Unfortunately the snakes tend to be poorly cared for and are frequently released into the wild, according to National Geographic.

Police have not given any additional details about the discovery of the snake at this time.

