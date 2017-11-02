In this film publicity image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, from left, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe are shown in a scene from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."
Dallas

Harry Potter convention sells out, moves to larger Dallas venue

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

November 02, 2017 02:54 PM

DALLAS

LeakyCon,. a big Harry Potter convention, is even bigger than expected, according to LeakyCon.com.

Dallas tickets for the convention sold out, so organizers are moving the event from the Hyatt Regency to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Aug. 10-12.

More tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, at 1 p.m..

LeakyCon debuted in 2009. Next year will be the first time the event will be held in Texas. This year, LeakyCon was in Dublin, Ireland.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

