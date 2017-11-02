Harry Potter convention sells out, moves to larger Dallas venue

LeakyCon,. a big Harry Potter convention, is even bigger than expected, according to LeakyCon.com.
Dallas tickets for the convention sold out, so organizers are moving the event from the Hyatt Regency to Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Aug. 10-12.
More tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, at 1 p.m..
LeakyCon debuted in 2009. Next year will be the first time the event will be held in Texas. This year, LeakyCon was in Dublin, Ireland.
Never miss a local story.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments