Dallas man says woman drugged him, stole his puppy

A Dallas man says a woman he met in a bar and invited over to his place drugged him and stole his English bulldog puppy.

Daniel King is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of his 9-week-old puppy Daisy, or information leading to her return.

King admits he used bad judgment the night of Oct. 16. “It was my mistake,” he told WFAA-TV.

But he says he’s afraid he’s never going to see his puppy again or that the woman might have done something to her.

King said he met the woman at Sidebar in Uptown Dallas and they went back to his apartment at the W in the 2400 block of Victory Lane, according to CBSDFW.com.

“She made drinks. We sat down at my table, and we were talking,” he told WFAA. “Quite honestly, there is not a whole lot I remember after that.”

He said that while he was unconscious, the woman ransacked his apartment and then left with the dog between 4 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Dallas police released surveillance video of the woman leaving with the puppy under her arm and has asked the public to help identify her. They say they believe the woman might have drugged and robbed at least four other men, WFAA said.

King says he’s not the only one affected by the theft. His older bulldog Diesel also misses her, he told Fox 4 News.

“The reason I got her was to really get him a companion, so losing her is really hard for us,” he said.

Anyone with information in the case should contact Dallas police at 214-670-4414 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

