Special program at Sixth Floor Museum to discuss JFK assassination records

As experts begin to comb through the newly released JFK assassination-related records Thursday, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza is planning a program to explain the new information.

Authors Larry Sabato and Philip Shenon will have a conversation moderated by NPR’s Dave Davies at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at the museum, 411 Elm St. in Dallas, to answer questions many might have.

The JFK Records Collection Act mandated that by Oct. 26, 2017, the National Archives and Records Administration must release all withheld government files pertaining to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The files are to be made available to the public Thursday for free as multiple file downloads.

“The Museum’s mission is to help place into context the assassination of President Kennedy, and the additional information contained in these remaining documents could have potential value to researchers and historians,” said Nicola Longford, executive director the museum, in a statement. “Larry and Phil have a unique depth of knowledge and are highly regarded by assassination scholars, so we look forward to hearing their perspective on this timely topic.”

The program will be on the museum’s seventh floor. Program tickets are $15 and advance purchase is recommended at jfk.org.