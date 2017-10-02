Las Vegas shooter’s mom told Texas neighbor he was a ‘bad boy’

The mother of Stephen Paddock, the gunman accused of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, once described him to a North Texas neighbor as a “bad boy,” the neighbor said in an interview Monday.

Paddock, 64, who killed himself in a standoff with Las Vegas police after gunning down hundreds of people at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas, lived and worked in North Texas as recently as 2010.

He recorded three residences in Mesquite, all in the same vicinity — 317 Keswick Lane, 105 Clear Lake Lane and 4804 Via Ventura, where he’s listed as the owner and manager of the Mesquite Central Park Apartments.

Paddock’s mother lived in the home he owned on Clear Lake, neighbors said. They said Paddock and his brother checked in on her from time to time but rarely interacted with other residents.

“He wasn’t very sociable,” said Jorge Juertes, who lives next door to the home where Paddock’s mother lived and met him once. “She [his mother] said he’s a bad boy.”

Maria Alameida, who lives two doors down, said Paddock and his brother moved their mother into the home in 2004. His brother moved her to Florida several years ago, loading up her belongings in an RV, Alameida and Juertes said.

“We’d always have parties and now I’m thinking about how we could have made him mad,” Alameida said. “He’s crazy.”

But Mesquite police, in a statement released Monday, said, “There is no record that the Mesquite, Texas Police Department has ever dealt with Paddock in any way,” and reports indicate he had no previous run-ins with the law, other than a traffic ticket.

Paddock worked as an internal auditor for Lockheed Corp. for three years in the late ’80s.

Lockheed issued a brief statement Monday morning: “Stephen Paddock worked for a predecessor company of Lockheed Martin from 1985 until 1988. We’re cooperating with authorities to answer questions they may have about Mr. Paddock and his time with the company.”

He also owned at least two airplanes. A pilot’s license issued to Paddock in 2003 when he lived in Mesquite certified him as a private pilot, Federal Aviation Administration records showed. The license required him to have glasses “for near vision.”

Paddock rented a hangar at the Mesquite Metro Airport between 2007 and 2010, according to the statement from Mesquite police. He stored an airplane there and paid rent on time, says the statement.

He also obtained an Alaska hunting and fishing license while living in Mesquite.

Records show Paddock may have moved around a lot. His most recent address was Mesquite, Nevada, and he spent time in Reno and Henderson in that state, as well. He also is connected with addresses in Palm Beach County, Fla., and several cities in California, including San Francisco, and in Michigan.

His brother, Eric Paddock, told The Orlando Sentinel that the family was “completely dumbfounded. We can’t understand what happened,” he said. “He’s never drawn his gun before. He’s just a guy.”

Asked about it by WOFL-Channel 35 in Orlando, he said, “I can’t imagine. When you guys find out what happened, let us know. I have no idea whatsoever.”

“There was nothing secret or strange about him,” one relative, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid hurting other relatives, told The Washington Post.

According to online records, Paddock was married at least twice. Messages left with his former wives were not returned Monday.

Father on FBI’s Most Wanted List

Paddock’s father has ties to Texas as well.

He was a bank robber who landed on the FBI’s most wanted list decades ago, after escaping from prison in El Paso.

An old “Wanted by FBI” flier for Patrick Benjamin Paddock — whose nicknames included “Big Daddy,” “Chromedome,” and “Old Baldy” — shows that an arrest warrant was issued for him in 1969 after he left the prison undetected.

He was there serving a 20-year term for robbing a Phoenix bank. Eventually, he was found in Oregon and arrested in 1978, New York Magazine reported.

The FBI poster detailing Patrick Paddock’s crimes noted that he carried guns while robbing banks, had suicidal tendencies, was diagnosed as being psychopathic and “should be considered armed and very dangerous.”

Staff writers Max Baker and Deanna Boyd contributed to this report.