Concert survivor: ‘It felt like there was going to be a bullet in our back any minute’

Teri Guerra and a friend were enjoying Jason Aldean’s country sound when it was interrupted by a steady stream of “popping.”

Like many attending the Route 91 Festival on the Las Vegas strip, the Fort Worth woman assumed the noise was fireworks.

“It sounded like firecrackers and I turned to my friend and said: “Is that firecrackers and he said it was,” Guerra said.

Then Aldean scurried off stage, prompting Gurrea and her friend to do the same.

“We turned around to kinda make our of the concert area ... and a guy ran into the friend that I was with and my friend said calm down,” Guerra “The guy told him, ‘I’m not going to calm down — my friend just got his face blown off.’ ”

Guerra described the fear and chaos while waiting on her luggage at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, a day after gunman Stephen Craig Paddock unleashed a stream of gunfire on concertgoers, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 in attendance.

“At that point hit it as hard as we could to get out of there,” Guerra said. “My inclination was to hide behind things ... and just to get down down and not expose myself.

“We were running away from the sounds of where the bullets were coming from,” Guerra said. “And it just felt to me like someone was chasing and it felt like there was going to be a bullet in our back any minute.”

She said they kept running before finding safety in a patio area in a hotel or apartment.

‘We were very fortunate’

Another DFW couple had spent three days at the country music festival, but decided to skip Aldean — a decision that may have saved their lives.

“We had seen him before and we had a 4 a.m. flight so we headed back to our hotel,” said Fred Petrivelli, after he and his wife arrived at DFW Airport Monday morning.

After arriving at the hotel late Sunday, they found out about the shooting.

“It started four songs in,” Fred Petrivelli said. “We stayed up all night watching the news.”

Most of those arriving on American Airlines Flight 1146 avoided talking to media and appeared unscathed by the events from the night before, but one woman waiting for her luggage quietly cried and politely waived off reporters.

The Petrivellis, who live in the Lantana community near Argyle, said the music and atmosphere were great at the country music festival.

“It was clean. There was plenty of security. You felt really safe,” said Sherry Petrivelli.

While the Petrievellis did not know anyone who was shot, they had met friends from California on the trip. Their friend's 20-year-old daughter was on the front row when shots rang out.

“Two people next to her were shot,” Fred Petrivelli said. “She took off and ran.”

She was able to escape unharmed and find her mother.

The Petrivellis talked about whether they would rethink attending concerts or events with large crowds, but not now.

“Thank goodness we left when we did,” Sherry Petrivelli said. “We were very fortunate.”

Texans among shooting victims

A recent Texas Tech graduate was among the shooting victims.

Family members posted that Danae Gibbs, a Lubbock woman, was in surgery about 3 a.m. Monday.

A friend posted on social media that Gibbs, who was in stable condition, was shot in the leg “but the bullet went to the stomach” and had to be removed.

Former Victoria Police Chief Bruce Ure also was among those injured in the shooting.

He posted on Facebook that he was OK but “caught a piece of bullet shrapnel on my hand. ... The shooter was 22 floors directly above our room. Rounds hitting the ground all around us. I am guessing 400-500 rounds. Maybe more. Sounded like a war zone.”