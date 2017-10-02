Las Vegas gunman spent time in North Texas

Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old gunman accused of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, spent time in North Texas as recently as 2010.

Paddock listed residences in Mesquite as early as 1998 and as recently as 2010 and possibly in Grand Prairie in 2004, according to a search of public records.

Paddock listed three residences in Mesquite — 317 Keswick Lane, 105 Clear Lake Lane and 4804 Via Ventura, where he’s listed as the owner and manager of the Mesquite Central Park Apartments. The address in Grand Prairie is the same as the one listed in Mesquite at Keswick Lane.

Paddock moved around, judging from the records.

His most recent address was Mesquite, Nevada, and he spent time in Reno and Henderson in Nevada. He also lived in Florida, several cities in California, including San Fransisco, and in Michigan.

Paddock had no previous run-ins with the law, other than a traffic citation, according to reports.

Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas onto a crowd attending an outdoor country music festival, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 400.

He killed himself during a standoff with police, according to Sheriff Joseph Lombardo.