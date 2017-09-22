If Big Tex is standing, the State Fair of Texas can’t be far behind

Big Tex is standing tall and ready for the State Fair of Texas to swing open its gates.
The iconic landmark of the State Fair was carefully pieced together — all 55 feet of him — and stood up Friday.
Big Tex is back for his 65th year at Fair Park — five years after he was destroyed by an electrical fire.
As usual, he’ll be wearing clothes provided by Fort Worth-based Dickies, and greeting patrons as they visit the State Fair, which begins Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22.
For more information go to www.bigtex.com
