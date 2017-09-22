Tim Thibodeaux fastens a oversized "Texas Strong" button to Big Tex' shirt, the Fair offering a smaller version of the buttons to fair-goers, the procedes supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
Dallas

If Big Tex is standing, the State Fair of Texas can’t be far behind

Staff report

September 22, 2017 6:40 PM

DALLAS

Big Tex is standing tall and ready for the State Fair of Texas to swing open its gates.

The iconic landmark of the State Fair was carefully pieced together — all 55 feet of him — and stood up Friday.

Big Tex is back for his 65th year at Fair Park — five years after he was destroyed by an electrical fire.

As usual, he’ll be wearing clothes provided by Fort Worth-based Dickies, and greeting patrons as they visit the State Fair, which begins Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 22.

For more information go to www.bigtex.com

