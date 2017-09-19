Chicken parts spilled on I-35E near downtown Dallas led to a chain-reaction wreck that shut down the highway Tuesday morning.
Chicken parts spilled on I-35E near downtown Dallas led to a chain-reaction wreck that shut down the highway Tuesday morning. WFAA.com Photo
Chicken parts spilled on I-35E near downtown Dallas led to a chain-reaction wreck that shut down the highway Tuesday morning. WFAA.com Photo

Dallas

Chicken parts spilled on Dallas highway create smelly mess, traffic tie-up

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

September 19, 2017 09:46 AM

UPDATED September 19, 2017 01:57 PM

DALLAS

A truck hauling chicken parts spilled them onto I-35E near downtown Dallas overnight, causing a chain-reaction wreck that is leaving commuters reeling this morning, according to CBSDFW.com and NBCDFW.com.

The spill happened on northbound I-35E near Reunion Boulevard about 2 a.m. The slick conditions caused by the spill led to a chain-reaction wreck involving two cars and two 18-wheelers, CBSDFW.com said.

One person suffered a minor injury, fox4news.com reported.

The wreck and spill forced authorities to shut down portions of I-35 while officials from the Department of Transportation cleaned up the mess, said Melinda Urbina, spokeswoman for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. The highway reopened about 10:30 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s a big mess, literally a big mess,” Urbina said.

Reporters on the scene noted the intense smell emanating from the chicken remains.

Urbina said the wreck is still under investigation and deputies told NBCDFW.com that they had yet to determine the whereabouts of the chicken truck.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

    Animal Control in the DeSoto area found a 15-foot Burmese python, which got us thinking, where else would exotic animals be found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area? Turns out, the Human Society of North Texas has everything from pythons to chinchillas to bats. (Although bats can't be adopted. Sorry.)

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered
Home surveillance video shows two masked assailants approach and shoot at Dallas homeowner 0:25

Home surveillance video shows two masked assailants approach and shoot at Dallas homeowner
Dallas police vigil closing ceremony 11:48

Dallas police vigil closing ceremony

View More Video