Chicken parts spilled on Dallas highway create smelly mess, traffic tie-up

A truck hauling chicken parts spilled them onto I-35E near downtown Dallas overnight, causing a chain-reaction wreck that is leaving commuters reeling this morning, according to CBSDFW.com and NBCDFW.com.
The spill happened on northbound I-35E near Reunion Boulevard about 2 a.m. The slick conditions caused by the spill led to a chain-reaction wreck involving two cars and two 18-wheelers, CBSDFW.com said.
One person suffered a minor injury, fox4news.com reported.
The wreck and spill forced authorities to shut down portions of I-35 while officials from the Department of Transportation cleaned up the mess, said Melinda Urbina, spokeswoman for the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. The highway reopened about 10:30 a.m.
“It’s a big mess, literally a big mess,” Urbina said.
Reporters on the scene noted the intense smell emanating from the chicken remains.
Urbina said the wreck is still under investigation and deputies told NBCDFW.com that they had yet to determine the whereabouts of the chicken truck.
Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh
