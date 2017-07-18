Teen found dead in Dallas was stepdaughter of doctor accused in overdose deaths

A teenager found dead in a creek in south Dallas on Sunday has been identified as the stepdaughter of a Sherman doctor recently indicted in the overdose deaths of seven patients.
Mikayla M. Mitchell, 17, was found floating in a creek off the 3000 block of Rochester Street, according to a police news release.
Her death is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.
Mitchell was the stepdaughter of Dr. Howard Diamond, according to WFAA.
Diamond — a pain management doctor who had clinics in Sherman, Sulphur Springs and Paris, in Northeast Texas — is accused in the overdose deaths of seven patients from 2012 to 2016, according to federal court documents.
Diamond, 56, was indicted July 6 on charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances, money laundering, possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances and healthcare fraud.
The indictment accused Diamond of writing prescriptions “without a legitimate medical purpose” for an array of drugs, including morphine, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
The Dallas Mornings News reported that Diamond wrote the second-most prescriptions for opioids in Texas in 2014 and the 24th most in the country, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Diamond’s attorney, Pete Schulte, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that “there is no connection between my client Dr. Diamond’s charges & his step-daughters death.”
