Dallas man used duct tape to suffocate church employee: affidavit

A 22-year-old Dallas man suffocated a Cathedral of Hope staff member by wrapping duct tape around the victim’s nose and mouth, then stole several items including a Rolex watch before leaving the scene, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Yevin Rushing even returned to the victim’s residence with a U-Haul truck Friday as police were processing the crime scene, the affidavit states.
Rushing was arrested Saturday on a capital murder charge in the killing of 54-year-old Robert Lee Covington, who was found Friday afternoon in his condominium.
Covington was the executive assistant to the senior pastor and office manager at Cathedral of Hope, one of the largest LGBT churches in the country.
The affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram on Sunday gave this brief account of the killing:
An investigation began shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday when a friend of Covington found him dead on his bed in the 3000 block of Mahanna Springs Drive.
While police were on the scene, Rushing was seen by witnesses driving a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of Covington’s residence. He stopped the truck, got out and walked past a back door of Covington’s residence as police were inside. Rushing was not a suspect at that time, according to the affidavit.
Through the investigation, police later identified Rushing as a person on interest.
Rushing agreed to met with detectives on Saturday and admitted he had met Covington on Craigslist.
The Dallas man told detectives he arrived at Covington’s home at 8:30 a.m. Friday and he locked the victim’s home when he left later that day.
Friends of Covington told police the victim had a Rolex watch inside of his bedroom along with a cellphone, and house and car keys. Those items were not located in the residence.
Rushing stated to police that Covington gave him the Rolex during a previous visit. He told police the Rolex was in his vehicle.
Rushing admitted to police he drove a U-Haul truck to Covington’s residence and left after seeing officers in the home, according to the affidavit.
