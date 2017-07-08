Home surveillance video shows deadly shootout between Dallas homeowner, masked assailants

Two men have died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police said.

Police found Cameron McDaniel, 41, with a gunshot wound to a limb in his driveway, along the 4800 block of Simpson Stuart Road just before 12:30 a.m. He was transported to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas but later died as a result of his injuries.

As officers investigated the scene, they found another man on the ground across the street who had been fatally shot. Police say that man was one of two suspects, who confronted McDaniel wearing ski masks as McDaniel parked his vehicle as he arrived home.

Police were still looking for a second suspect Saturday morning.

Nearly two hours earlier, at about 10:50 p.m. Friday, three people were wounded after gunshots rang out from a moving vehicle outside a convenience store at 9535 Bruton Road. All three were taken to Baylor University Medical Center as well, in good condition.